# Nanjing Presidential Palace Scenic Area WeChat Mini Program Introduction Exploring the historic Nanjing Presidential Palace Scenic Area becomes seamless with the official WeChat Mini Program, designed to address common visitor challenges such as ticket queuing and information accessibility. Serving domestic and international tourists, this platform provides essential services including real-time ticket reservations and visitor support for the iconic heritage site in Nanjing. ## Core Functions ### **Ticket Purchase System** The real-name ticketing system enables visitors to book discounted or standard tickets up to two days in advance, ensuring streamlined entry without on-site queues. By adhering to the daily 00:00 ticket release schedule, the platform guarantees fair access while preventing duplicate purchases within 30 days of a prior visit. This feature eliminates the uncertainty of last-minute ticket availability, allowing travelers to plan their cultural exploration with confidence. ### **Visitor Feedback and Improvement** A dedicated feedback channel empowers users to submit evaluations and suggestions, directly contributing to service enhancements. This mechanism ensures continuous refinement of the visitor experience based on real-time user input. By prioritizing user-driven improvements, the platform maintains high standards of accessibility and satisfaction for all guests. ### **Order Management and Electronic Invoicing** The intuitive order dashboard categorizes transactions into pending, unpaid, and completed statuses for effortless tracking. Visitors can request electronic invoices within 30 days post-visit by entering order details, ensuring compliance with financial documentation needs. This integrated system simplifies post-visit administrative tasks while maintaining transparency in all transactions. Discover the rich history of the Nanjing Presidential Palace Scenic Area with unparalleled convenience. Open the official WeChat Mini Program today to access seamless ticketing, personalized support, and efficient service management for your cultural journey.