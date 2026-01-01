# National Natural Museum Reservation Service WeChat Mini Program Introduction Planning a visit to the National Natural Museum of China can be challenging without prior arrangements, especially for families and educational groups seeking seamless access to exhibits and activities. The National Natural Museum Reservation Service WeChat Mini Program provides efficient reservation solutions for visitors planning a trip to Beijing, enabling hassle-free planning for individual, group, and special exhibition visits, a practical China travel guide for your trip. ## Core Function ### Individual and Group Ticket Reservations for Things to Do in Beijing **Individual and Group Ticket Reservations** streamline the booking process for free admission to the museum’s permanent collections. This feature eliminates long queues and guarantees entry during operating hours, addressing the common challenge of last-minute entry denials due to capacity limits. Catering to solo visitors, families, and school groups, it ensures equitable access to the museum’s educational resources and natural history exhibits, making it easier to plan things to do in Beijing. ### Special Exhibitions and Educational Activities with WeChat Mini Program Event Tickets **Special Exhibitions and Educational Activities** allow users to reserve spots for paid special exhibitions, science workshops, and curriculum-aligned programs such as biology classes and fossil exploration sessions. WeChat Mini Program event tickets are supported for convenient booking. This functionality supports lifelong learners and educators by providing structured access to time-sensitive exhibits like the dinosaur skeleton showcase. By enabling proactive scheduling, it enriches visitor experiences through immersive natural science engagement. ### Comprehensive Order Management with WeChat Pay for Foreigners **Comprehensive Order Management** centralizes all reservation types, including special exhibitions, activity bookings, and volunteer applications, within a unified dashboard. WeChat Pay for foreigners is available, and payments via WeChat Pay with foreign credit cards are supported for international visitors. This feature simplifies tracking and modifications for recurring visitors, reducing administrative friction and improving user retention. By consolidating transaction history and preferences, it delivers personalized convenience for frequent users of the museum’s diverse offerings. Discover the wonders of natural history with confidence—explore dynamic exhibits, participate in enriching workshops, and secure your visit effortlessly. The National Natural Museum Reservation Service WeChat Mini Program is the essential tool for every visitor seeking an organized and enriching museum experience. Open the WeChat Mini Program to unlock seamless access to China’s premier natural history destination, a memorable part of your China travel guide.