# Beijing Zoo 5G Smart Guide WeChat Mini Program Introduction Planning a visit to Beijing Zoo can be overwhelming with its vast grounds and diverse attractions. The Beijing Zoo 5G Smart Guide WeChat Mini Program provides seamless navigation and essential visitor information, serving tourists, China with AI-powered tools to enhance their experience, making it one of the best things to do in Beijing. ## Core Features ### Personalized Tour Route Planning for Best Things to Do in Beijing The WeChat Mini Program offers tailored itineraries such as Star Animal Routes covering 10 venues in 6–7 hours and Historical and Cultural Routes spanning 12 venues over 7–8 hours. These curated paths address the challenge of optimizing time while ensuring visitors experience the most popular exhibits, a top choice among must see places in China. By highlighting must-visit areas based on visitor preferences, the feature transforms complex navigation into a structured and enjoyable journey. ### Interactive 5G-Powered Map Navigation with WeChat Mini Program Ticketing Events The real-time map displays precise locations of animal habitats, including Deer, Giraffe, and Penguin zones, with audio guides for each exhibit. WeChat mini program ticketing events are supported for easy booking of zoo experiences. This eliminates confusion in locating attractions within the expansive 51-guided-spot area. Visitors can explore with confidence, accessing instant information about each venue to deepen their understanding of wildlife and conservation efforts. ### Comprehensive Visitor Information Hub with WeChat Pay for Foreigners Centralized access to opening hours (07:30–18:00), ticketing details, and traffic updates ensures visitors are well-prepared before arrival. WeChat Pay for foreigners is available, and payments via WeChat Pay with foreign credit cards are supported for international visitors. The platform also provides venue introductions and tourist messages, addressing common pre-visit uncertainties. This all-in-one resource streamlines trip planning and maximizes on-site enjoyment by reducing logistical hurdles. Discover the wonders of Beijing Zoo with the AI-driven convenience of the Beijing Zoo 5G Smart Guide WeChat Mini Program. Open the WeChat Mini Program to transform your visit into an efficient, informative, and memorable adventure.