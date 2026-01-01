# Yuanmingyuan Ruins Park Tickets WeChat Mini Program Introduction Visitors to the Yuanmingyuan Ruins Park often encounter challenges with ticket purchasing, including language barriers and complex verification procedures. This WeChat Mini Program delivers an efficient solution for international and domestic visitors in China, providing bilingual (Chinese/English) ticket booking and management services for the historic Old Summer Palace Ruins Park. ## Core Functions ### **Streamlined Ticket Booking Process** The program simplifies ticket acquisition by allowing users to select visitor types such as Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card or Passport, alongside ticket categories like Adult and Child. This eliminates confusion during the booking process and ensures accurate ticket allocation based on visitor documentation. The intuitive interface reduces time spent on verification, enabling visitors to focus on planning their cultural experience. Additionally, the clear "Buy Ticket" button streamlines the final purchase step for immediate confirmation. ### **Personalized Order Management** The Personal Center feature provides secure access to order history and frequent contact details, ensuring users can manage reservations efficiently. By storing visitor information, the system minimizes repetitive data entry for returning users, enhancing convenience. The dedicated Service Phone option offers direct support for any booking-related inquiries, maintaining a reliable user experience. ### **Multilingual Accessibility** With built-in Chinese and English language options, the program caters to both local and international visitors. This dual-language support addresses communication barriers, making the ticketing process accessible to a global audience. The consistent use of clear terminology ensures that all users can navigate the platform with confidence. Discover the convenience of planning your visit to the Yuanmingyuan Ruins Park through this efficient WeChat Mini Program. Experience hassle-free ticket booking and personalized service today.