# Listen Together WeChat Mini Program Introduction Navigate the historic Summer Palace in Beijing, China with confidence using the Listen Together WeChat Mini Program, which delivers official audio commentary and real-time navigation to enhance cultural exploration for visitors worldwide, serving as a practical china travel guide. ## Core Features ### Interactive Map Navigation for Things to Do in Beijing Provides real-time location tracking and detailed information on over 14 key attractions within the Summer Palace, enabling visitors to navigate the complex historical site with ease. The map interface highlights points of interest such as Jiehu Bridge and Suyunyan Chengguan, offering contextual audio commentary to enhance cultural understanding. This feature eliminates the need for physical guides while ensuring visitors don't miss significant landmarks during their exploration. ### Curated Tour Routes Offers pre-designed walking routes covering 14 major attractions with estimated durations of 2.5–3 hours, allowing visitors to optimize their time while experiencing the palace's architectural and natural beauty. Each route includes high-resolution images and historical context for landmarks like the Oriole Pavilion and Yudai Bridge, creating a structured yet flexible touring experience. These routes cater to diverse visitor preferences, from casual strollers to history enthusiasts seeking in-depth knowledge. ### AI-Powered Assistance and WeChat Pay for Foreigners Features an intelligent virtual assistant providing instant answers to visitor inquiries about attractions, facilities, and cultural context through a user-friendly chat interface. The AI system delivers accurate information based on official historical records and site-specific data, ensuring reliable guidance throughout the visit. This real-time support system enhances accessibility and reduces barriers for international visitors unfamiliar with the site's layout or cultural significance. WeChat Pay for foreigners is available, and payments via WeChat Pay with foreign credit cards are supported for international visitors. Transform your Summer Palace visit into a seamless and enriching journey with authoritative audio guidance and intuitive navigation tools a memorable stop on your china travel guide. Experience the legacy of China's imperial gardens through the Listen Together WeChat Mini Program. Open the WeChat Mini Program to explore with confidence.