# National Museum Official Booking WeChat Mini Program Introduction Planning a visit to the National Museum of China in Beijing? This WeChat Mini Program provides seamless booking solutions for visitors, offering essential services including reservation management, opening hours information, and cultural activity bookings to enhance the museum experience. ## Core Functions ### **National Museum Visit Reservation** **Real-name free reservation system** enables visitors to book slots up to 7 days in advance, ensuring efficient entry and reducing on-site congestion. This feature addresses the common challenge of overcrowding by allowing precise time-slot selection, optimizing the flow of visitors throughout the day. By streamlining the reservation process, the program guarantees a more organized and enjoyable museum experience for all guests. ### **National Museum Opening Hours and Guidelines** **Comprehensive operational information** displays precise opening hours (09:00–17:30) and critical details such as last entry at 16:30 and weekly closure on Mondays. The program clearly communicates statutory holiday exceptions and provides direct access to official visit guidelines, eliminating confusion about accessibility. This transparency empowers visitors to plan their trips with confidence and avoid potential scheduling conflicts. ### **National Museum Cultural and Educational Activities Booking** **Specialized activity reservations** allow users to secure spots for public lectures, social education programs, and study tours, enriching engagement with China's cultural heritage. These curated experiences provide deeper insights through expert-led sessions and interactive learning opportunities. The program supports lifelong learning by making educational resources accessible to diverse visitor groups, from students to cultural enthusiasts. Experience the National Museum of China with effortless planning and seamless access. Open the National Museum Official Booking WeChat Mini Program today to secure your reservation and explore China's rich historical legacy.