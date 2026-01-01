# Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Natural History Museum, and Planetarium Tickets WeChat Mini Program Introduction Visitors seeking to explore Shanghai's leading science and cultural destinations can now streamline their experience with the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Natural History Museum, and Planetarium Tickets WeChat Mini Program. This official platform provides seamless access to ticket reservations for three renowned institutions: the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in Pudong New Area, the Shanghai Natural History Museum in Jing'an District, and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum in Pudong New Area, ensuring hassle-free planning for both local and international guests. ## Core Functions ### **Integrated Ticket Reservation System** The platform enables users to book tickets for all three museums and planetarium movie screenings in a single interface. This eliminates the need for multiple booking channels and reduces time spent on manual reservation processes. Real-time availability updates and intuitive navigation ensure visitors can secure entry to their preferred exhibits and shows with minimal effort. ### **Membership Management Portal** Users can efficiently manage membership benefits, track visit history, and renew subscriptions through a centralized dashboard. This feature simplifies access to exclusive member perks while maintaining accurate records of usage. ### **Secure Real-Name Information Management** Compliance with entry regulations is streamlined through secure storage and verification of visitor identification details. This feature accelerates check-in procedures while safeguarding personal data through encrypted processing. Users can update their information anytime, ensuring accuracy for all future reservations. Experience Shanghai's world-class science and cultural institutions with confidence and convenience. Open the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Natural History Museum, and Planetarium Tickets WeChat Mini Program today to begin your journey of discovery.