# West Lake Sightseeing Bus WeChat Mini Program Introduction Exploring the scenic beauty of West Lake in Hangzhou can be challenging without clear navigation and efficient transportation. The West Lake Sightseeing Bus WeChat Mini Program provides tourists with seamless access to shuttle services across key attractions in Hangzhou, China, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable sightseeing experience. ## Core Features ### **Route Navigation for Things to Do in Hangzhou** The interactive map displays major landmarks including Broken Bridge, Three Pools Mirroring the Moon, and Su Causeway, enabling visitors to identify bus stops and plan optimal sightseeing routes. This feature eliminates navigation uncertainties by providing precise location data for all shuttle stops around West Lake. By visualizing the entire route network, it significantly enhances trip planning efficiency and reduces time spent searching for transportation. ### **QR Code Ticketing System with WeChat Pay for Foreigners** Users can instantly purchase shuttle tickets by scanning station QR codes, eliminating physical tickets and cash transactions. This contactless payment method integrates with WeChat Pay for secure and rapid processing, accommodating both domestic and international travelers. The streamlined boarding process minimizes wait times while maintaining hygiene standards during transit. ### **Comprehensive Order Management** The centralized platform allows users to track order history, payment status, and refund requests through an intuitive interface. All transaction-related activities are organized in one accessible location, reducing user frustration during post-purchase interactions. This feature ensures complete transparency and control over shuttle service bookings throughout the travel experience. Discover the effortless way to explore Hangzhou's UNESCO World Heritage site with the West Lake Sightseeing Bus WeChat Mini Program. Experience seamless transportation, accurate route planning, and efficient ticketing services designed for modern travelers. Open the program today to transform your West Lake journey into a perfectly coordinated adventure.