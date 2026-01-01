# West Lake Sightseeing Gifts WeChat Mini Program Introduction Travelers exploring Hangzhou's West Lake scenic area can now effortlessly access authentic cultural souvenirs and local specialties through the West Lake Sightseeing Gifts WeChat Mini Program. This platform delivers official products recommended by the China Tea Museum and offers seamless e-commerce services for visitors across China, making it a convenient part of your travel China guide. ## Core Features ### Cultural Product E-Commerce Platform for Things to Do in Hangzhou The platform features curated collections of authentic West Lake cultural merchandise, including Longjing tea certified by the China Tea Museum and region-specific souvenirs. Visitors can explore themed product zones such as the Lake Light Carp Special Zone and Zui West Lake Tea Special Zone to discover genuine local specialties. This service eliminates the challenge of identifying authentic products while providing convenient access to official merchandise for travelers across China. ### Comprehensive Order Management System with WeChat Pay in China Users can efficiently manage all transaction types through a centralized dashboard, including attraction tickets, cultural goods, and food orders. WeChat Pay in China is supported for smooth and secure transactions, and WeChat Pay for foreigners is available to ensure international visitors can complete their purchases with ease. The system categorizes orders into distinct sections for easy tracking and modification, ensuring a streamlined post-purchase experience. This functionality addresses the common pain point of fragmented order management during multi-activity travel itineraries. ### Personalized User Tools for Your Travel China Guide The mini-program provides essential utilities such as coupon management, delivery address configuration, and activity participation tracking. These tools enhance user convenience by consolidating travel-related services within a single interface. By offering features like order history review and customer support access, the platform ensures a seamless and personalized experience for all visitors. Discover the essence of Hangzhou's West Lake heritage through this trusted platform. Experience effortless shopping for authentic cultural treasures and plan your visit with confidence.