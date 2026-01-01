# Muse Listen WeChat Mini Program Introduction Muse Listen WeChat Mini Program bridges the gap between cultural heritage and modern exploration, offering immersive museum experiences across China. Designed for travelers and history enthusiasts, it transforms traditional museum visits into engaging journeys through curated audio narratives and interactive tools, with WeChat Mini Program event tickets supported. ## Core Functions ### Cloud-Based Audio Guide for Your China Travel Guide The Cloud-Based Audio Guide delivers detailed narratives about historical artifacts through high-quality audio content, accessible anytime without prior downloads. Each story contextualizes artifacts within their historical and cultural frameworks, fostering deeper understanding. This service caters to both casual visitors and scholars seeking enriched educational experiences during their museum visits. ### Educational Study Tour Activities with WeChat Mini Program Event Tickets The platform lists themed museum lectures, parent-child events and cultural study tours hosted by partner museums. Users can browse activity schedules, check participant quotas and sign up for educational programs covering history and art. These curated study activities deliver hands-on cultural learning experiences for students, families and cultural enthusiasts. ### AR Interactive Experience Leveraging augmented reality, the AR Interactive Experience allows users to visualize historical scenes and interact with 3D models of artifacts. This feature transforms static exhibits into dynamic learning opportunities, particularly engaging younger audiences. By merging physical and digital exploration, it creates memorable educational moments that extend beyond traditional museum boundaries. ### Cultural Merchandise Store with WeChat Pay in China The integrated Cultural Merchandise Store offers a selection of officially licensed products inspired by national treasures, including collectible cards and creative stationery. Each item is designed to reflect the artistic heritage of the artifacts featured in partner museums. This service supports cultural preservation by providing tangible connections to history for users to take home. Discover the seamless blend of technology and heritage with Muse Listen WeChat Mini Program. Transform your museum visits into unforgettable journeys of discovery today.