# Lingyin Feilai Peak Scenic Area WeChat Mini Program Introduction This official WeChat Mini Program, launched by the Lingyin Management Office of Hangzhou West Lake Scenic Area, provides streamlined access to reservation services and cultural resources for the historic Lingyin Feilai Peak Scenic Area in Hangzhou, China, addressing common visitor challenges in planning and navigating this renowned heritage site. Find wechat event ticketing mini program services to arrange your cultural trip easily. ## Core Functions ### **Ticket Reservation System** The platform enables visitors to book admission tickets in advance, eliminating the need for on-site queues and ensuring guaranteed entry during operating hours (07:30-17:30). It helps travelers plan their visits efficiently while adhering to the scenic area's capacity management policies. This feature addresses common challenges such as last-minute ticket shortages and long waiting times, particularly during peak tourist seasons. ### **Interactive Guide Map** A detailed digital map within the Lingyin Feilai Peak Scenic Area. Users can access location-based information to optimize their itinerary and discover hidden cultural sites. This tool enhances navigation for both first-time visitors and returning guests, ensuring a more immersive and stress-free exploration of the historic landscape. Experience the seamless integration of technology and heritage with the Lingyin Feilai Peak Scenic Area WeChat Mini Program. Open now to access official reservation services and explore one of Hangzhou's most revered scenic destinations with confidence.