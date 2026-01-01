# Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort WeChat Mini Program Introduction Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort WeChat Mini Program provides families with children aged 2-12 a seamless planning and navigation experience for the Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort, offering essential tools to enhance visits to this premier family destination in China. ## Core Functions ### **Shanghai LEGOLAND Ticket Booking** The Mini Program enables users to purchase various ticket options including afternoon tickets, one-day passes, and family packages. It provides flexible booking options with clear pricing and refund policies to accommodate different visitor needs. This feature ensures visitors can secure entry efficiently while planning their ideal visit to the resort. ### **Interactive Park Map and Navigation** An intuitive digital map allows users to explore the resort's layout, locate key attractions, and plan optimal routes. The map highlights themed zones such as the LEGO City Adventure and Creative Forest, enhancing the visitor experience through real-time orientation. This tool minimizes navigation challenges and maximizes time spent enjoying the park's offerings. ### **Comprehensive Visitor Services Management** Users can access essential services including stroller rentals, creative workshops, and hotel bookings through a centralized interface. The Mini Program streamlines service requests with clear categorization and availability information. This ensures visitors can easily access amenities that enhance comfort and engagement during their stay. ### **Personalized Itinerary Planning** The Mini Program allows users to create and manage customized itineraries by integrating ticket purchases, hotel reservations, and activity bookings. It provides real-time updates on operating hours and weather conditions to optimize daily planning. This feature empowers families to design efficient and enjoyable schedules tailored to their preferences. Discover the magic of Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort with this essential planning tool. Enhance your family's adventure by accessing all necessary resources in one convenient platform. Open the WeChat Mini Program today to start your journey into a world of LEGO-inspired fun.