# Dukezong Ancient Town WeChat Mini Program Introduction Discover the timeless beauty of Dukezong Ancient Town, a 1,300-year-old Tibetan cultural gem in Shangri-La, Yunnan, China. This WeChat Mini Program provides seamless access to essential travel services, ensuring visitors maximize their exploration of this historic site with convenience and cultural authenticity. ## Core Functions ### **Guishan Park Reservation** Streamline entry to Guishan Park with instant online booking, eliminating wait times and optimizing visit schedules. This feature ensures travelers can prioritize their time exploring the park's scenic landscapes and cultural landmarks. Designed for efficiency, it supports sustainable tourism by managing visitor flow and preserving the site's heritage. ### **Cultural Immersion Services** Engage with Tibetan traditions through curated experiences including local cuisine tasting, traditional attire rental, and live performance access. These services enable visitors to authentically connect with the region's customs and daily life. By integrating these activities into one platform, the program enhances cultural understanding and enriches the travel experience. ### **Authentic Local Product Marketplace** Purchase genuine Tibetan goods such as dried mushrooms and herbal soup packs directly from verified local vendors. The marketplace supports regional artisans while offering travelers convenient access to unique souvenirs. Each product is presented with detailed descriptions to ensure transparency and informed purchasing decisions. ### **Interactive Navigation System** Navigate the ancient town effortlessly with dynamic maps highlighting key routes like "Spinning Sutras, Mountain, and Flower Alleys." Real-time location tracking and point-of-interest markers simplify exploration of historical sites. This feature reduces travel friction, allowing visitors to focus on discovering Dukezong's architectural and cultural wonders. Elevate your journey through Dukezong Ancient Town with this indispensable WeChat Mini Program. Experience seamless planning, cultural depth, and authentic connections—all at your fingertips. Open now to unlock a richer, more meaningful exploration of one of China's most treasured historical sites.