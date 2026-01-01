# Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution Ticket Reservation WeChat Mini Program Introduction The Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution Ticket Reservation WeChat Mini Program provides seamless, real-name ticket booking services for visitors, ensuring hassle-free access to one of Beijing's most significant historical landmarks. ## Core Functions ### **Real-Time Ticket Reservation** The Real-Time Ticket Reservation feature enables visitors to book tickets up to 8 days in advance using valid identification documents such as national ID cards, passports, or residence permits. This system eliminates long queues and guarantees entry during designated time slots at 8:00, 17:00, and 20:00 daily. By streamlining the reservation process, it ensures a smooth and efficient visit for individuals and families seeking to explore the museum's exhibits. ### **Group Booking Management** Group Booking Management simplifies the reservation process for educational institutions, tour groups, and corporate teams by allowing bulk ticket allocation. Organizers can efficiently manage visitor numbers and coordinate entry times to accommodate large parties. This feature addresses the logistical challenges of group visits, ensuring a structured and enjoyable experience for all participants. ### **Activity Reservation** Adopts an online registration system for museum‑exclusive cultural activities. Visitors can freely choose from a variety of activitys and register online with real‑name verification, with slots released at fixed intervals. The program provides complete details of each activity, including session schedules and participation guidelines, helping visitors to deeply engage in the museum's cultural and educational offerings and enrich their overall experience. Experience the rich heritage of China's revolutionary history with effortless planning through the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution Ticket Reservation WeChat Mini Program. Open the Mini Program today to secure your visit and immerse yourself in a meticulously curated journey through pivotal historical moments.