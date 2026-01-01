West Lake Tourism
Plan your West Lake adventure with our WeChat Mini Program offering seamless ticket booking for Leifeng Pagoda and Lingyin Temple, curated guided tours, and authentic cultural products. Discover Hangzhou's beauty with real-time availability, flexible scheduling, and local artisan souvenirs for an enriching travel experience.
杭州西湖风景名胜区文化旅游创意发展有限公司
购买西湖景区及周边旅游门票、商品，发布西湖景区旅游权威资讯，提供西湖景区、景点介绍。
# West Lake Tourism WeChat Mini Program Introduction Planning a visit to Hangzhou's West Lake scenic area becomes effortless with the West Lake Tourism WeChat Mini Program, offering seamless access to ticketing, guided tours, and cultural experiences across China's renowned Hangzhou region. ## Core Functions ### **Seamless Ticket Booking** The program enables users to purchase tickets for major attractions such as Leifeng Pagoda and Lingyin Temple with just a few taps. It eliminates long queues by providing instant digital tickets and real-time availability updates. This feature ensures a smooth entry process, allowing visitors to maximize their time exploring the scenic beauty of West Lake. ### **Curated Nearby Tours** Explore Hangzhou's surrounding attractions through carefully designed tour packages, including the Lingyin Temple special route with guided commentary. These tours offer flexible scheduling and comfortable transportation options, catering to both solo travelers and groups. The service enhances the travel experience by providing in-depth insights into historical and cultural landmarks. ### **West Lake Cultural Products** Discover authentic local crafts and souvenirs through the integrated e-commerce platform, showcasing traditional West Lake-inspired designs. Each product is curated to reflect the region's heritage, offering visitors meaningful keepsakes. This feature supports local artisans while providing tourists with unique mementos of their journey. Elevate your West Lake adventure with the West Lake Tourism WeChat Mini Program—your all-in-one solution for a seamless, enriching journey. Discover the beauty of Hangzhou with confidence and convenience. Open now to explore the timeless charm of West Lake.