# Yu Garden WeChat Mini Program Introduction Exploring the historic Shanghai Yuyuan Garden, a 460-year-old national cultural relic site, can be challenging without proper guidance. This WeChat Mini Program provides visitors in Shanghai with intuitive tools to enhance their experience, offering seamless access to ticketing, navigation, and cultural insights. ## Core Functions ### **Yu Garden Seamless Ticket Booking** The program enables users to purchase day and night tickets effortlessly, eliminating long queues and ensuring a smooth entry process. It also supports group tour reservations, catering to both individual travelers and organized groups. By providing real-time ticket availability and secure payment options, the service addresses common pain points associated with traditional ticketing methods. ### **Group Tour Management** Organizers can efficiently manage group bookings, track ticket usage, and access dedicated support through the program. This feature streamlines coordination for tour operators and educational groups, ensuring a hassle-free visit. Real-time updates on group status and flexible scheduling options further improve operational efficiency. ### **Interactive Audio Guide Map** Featuring a detailed map with over 40 marked points of interest, the audio guide delivers historical context and architectural highlights as users navigate the garden. This self-guided tour option enhances the visitor experience by offering in-depth knowledge without the need for a physical guide. The map also includes location tracking and route planning to optimize exploration. ### **Personalized User Dashboard** Users can view and manage their tickets, invoices, and saved images in one centralized location. The dashboard also provides quick access to customer support and privacy settings, ensuring a secure and user-friendly experience. This comprehensive management system simplifies post-visit tasks and enhances overall satisfaction. Discover the timeless beauty of Shanghai Yuyuan Garden with this essential WeChat Mini Program. Open now to unlock a seamless, informative, and enriching visit to one of China's most cherished cultural landmarks.