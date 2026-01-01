# The Great Hall of the People Visit Reservation WeChat Mini Program Introduction Planning a visit to The Great Hall of the People in Beijing? This WeChat Mini Program provides a streamlined reservation solution for visitors, enabling efficient booking of timed entry slots and hassle-free management of visit arrangements. ## Core Functions ### **Ticket Reservation System** This feature allows users to select available dates and time slots for visits, with a maximum of five tickets per order. It addresses the challenge of overcrowding by implementing real-time capacity management, ensuring smooth entry processes and reducing wait times. The system provides clear visibility into availability, including date-specific status indicators such as "fully booked" or "unavailable for reservation," enabling informed planning for both individual and group visits. ### **Same-Day Reservation Inquiry** This function supports real-time inquiry of same-day reservation status, allowing users to quickly check booking results and admission time. It helps users avoid schedule disruptions caused by information gaps and ensures smooth entry. The interface clearly displays available time slots and important notices, delivering a more seamless visiting experience. ### **Order and Invoice Management** Users can access their booking history and retrieve electronic invoices through this feature. It caters to institutional visitors and group organizers by simplifying administrative workflows, maintaining accurate records of visits, and supporting compliance with documentation requirements. The interface provides intuitive navigation for order tracking and invoice retrieval, enhancing post-visit management efficiency. Experience seamless planning for your visit to The Great Hall of the People through this official WeChat Mini Program. Its intuitive interface and reliable reservation system guarantee a well-organized visitation process. Open now to secure your timed entry and explore this iconic landmark with confidence.