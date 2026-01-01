# The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders WeChat Mini Program Introduction Honoring history and preserving memory, The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders WeChat Mini Program provides seamless access to reservation services for memorial sites in Nanjing, China, including the main exhibition hall, the Victory of Justice exhibition, and the Liji Lane Site Museum. This platform ensures visitors can efficiently plan educational journeys to these historically significant locations while supporting the memorial's mission of fostering remembrance and peace education. ## Core Functions ### **Online Reservation System** The **Online Reservation System** enables users to book visits in advance, eliminating wait times and ensuring a smooth entry process. By selecting preferred dates and time slots, visitors can avoid overcrowding and fully engage with the memorial's exhibits. This feature supports the memorial's mission to provide respectful and organized access to historical education for all visitors, while maintaining operational efficiency during peak visitation periods. ### **Appointment Management** The **Appointment Management** feature allows users to view, modify, or cancel existing reservations through an intuitive interface. Real-time updates and reminders help visitors stay informed about their scheduled visits, reducing the risk of missed appointments. This functionality ensures flexibility while maintaining the memorial's operational efficiency, particularly for visitors planning multi-site itineraries across Nanjing's historical locations. Open this WeChat Mini Program to make free reservations for the Memorial Hall. Book your time slot in advance to ensure a smooth and respectful visit. Honor history and reflect on the path to peace.