Land Cruise
Land Cruise WeChat Mini Program offers seamless family micro-vacations across Beijing, Chengdu, and Shanxi, China. Book tickets for WeChat Mini Program Ticketing Events, reserve hotels, manage memberships, and navigate hot springs and relaxation zones. Perfect for multi-generational leisure with wellness pools, interactive water zones, and convenient online services for spontaneous family getaways.
北京正琨国际文旅发展有限公司
陆地游轮-家庭微度假超值快乐新港湾！品牌主张“ 懂快乐 ， 懂全家 ”！爸爸的放松、妈妈的精致、孩子的探索、爷爷奶奶的养生，一站式满足既有全家出行的欢聚场景，又对每个家庭成员充满关爱！匠心经营，打造好吃、好玩、好超值的城市微度假新品类！
# Land Cruise WeChat Mini Program Introduction Land Cruise WeChat Mini Program addresses the challenge of finding a comprehensive family leisure destination by offering a seamless solution for urban micro-vacations across Beijing, Chengdu, and Shanxi, China, serving as a practical China itinerary for family travelers. Designed to cater to multi-generational needs, it provides integrated services for relaxation, wellness, and entertainment across its facilities. ## Core Features ### **Instant Ticket Purchase and Hotel Reservations with WeChat Pay for Foreigners** Users can effortlessly book tickets and reserve hotel accommodations through the platform, eliminating the hassle of pre-visit planning. WeChat mini program ticketing events are supported for convenient booking of family leisure experiences. This feature ensures families can secure preferred dates and packages in advance, optimizing leisure time while accommodating diverse schedules. By streamlining the booking process, it enables spontaneous getaways while maintaining flexibility for multi-generational travel needs. WeChat Pay for foreigners is supported, making ticket purchases and hotel reservations convenient for international visitors. ### **Online Top-up and Membership Management** The integrated online top-up system and membership dashboard allow users to manage balances, track points, and access exclusive benefits. Members earn rewards through repeated usage, which can be redeemed for discounts on future visits or special activities. This system enhances user retention by providing tangible value and personalized engagement for frequent visitors seeking long-term leisure solutions. ### **Area Navigation and Facility Exploration** Detailed navigation tools guide users through key areas including the B1-level hot spring park and 2F relaxation zones, each tailored to specific family needs. The intuitive interface ensures visitors maximize their experience by easily locating amenities such as wellness pools for elderly family members and interactive water zones for children. This feature addresses the complexity of large leisure facilities by providing clear pathways to age-appropriate activities. Experience the ultimate family micro-getaway with Land Cruise WeChat Mini Program, where every detail is designed to harmonize leisure and convenience. Discover a destination that truly understands the dynamics of family bonding and individual well-being.