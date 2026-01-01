# Shanghai Museum Visit Reservation WeChat Mini Program Introduction Planning a visit to the Shanghai Museum can be challenging without prior reservation, especially with multiple branches to choose from. The Shanghai Museum Visit Reservation WeChat Mini Program provides streamlined booking services for both the East Branch and People's Square Hall in Shanghai, ensuring visitors can efficiently secure their preferred time slots and explore world-class cultural exhibits. ## Core Functions ### **Branch Selection and Reservation** The WeChat Mini Program allows users to select between the East Branch and People's Square Hall of the Shanghai Museum for visit reservations. This feature resolves the complexity of managing multiple venue options by providing clear availability and location-specific details. Visitors can effortlessly choose their preferred branch and time slot, ensuring a smooth planning process for accessing diverse cultural exhibitions. ### **Real-name Information Management** Secure real-name information management is integrated to comply with museum entry requirements, streamlining the reservation process. This feature eliminates the need for repetitive data entry during each booking, enhancing user convenience. By maintaining accurate visitor records, the system ensures efficient check-in procedures and adherence to cultural institution protocols. ### **Order and Ticket Management** Users can access comprehensive order history, ticket details, and electronic invoice records through the personal center. The intuitive interface allows visitors to manage all reservation-related activities in one centralized location, improving overall user experience. Experience the rich cultural heritage of the Shanghai Museum with effortless reservation planning. Open the Shanghai Museum Visit Reservation WeChat Mini Program today to secure your visit and explore timeless artifacts. Let this essential tool enhance your journey through history and art.